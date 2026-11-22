Posters proclaiming Pope Francis: ‘Argentine and Peronist’ blanketed Buenos Aires shortly after his March 13, 2013, election. The Peronist movement had been at odds with the then-Archbishop Jorge Mario Bergoglio – not even switching state TV from kids shows to coverage of his election – but claimed him as a fellow traveller.

A version of this article was commissioned ahead of Pope Leo XIV’s trip to South America, but ultimately rejected by the editor – so I’m publishing it on Substack. I’ve covered seven papal trips in seven countries since 2012, along with Pope Francis’s complicated relationship with his native Argentina. This story tells how the late pope came to be seen by many in Argentina as a political actor as much as a pastor.

LA MATANZA, Argentina — A pilgrimage concluding the recent Regional Meeting of Popular Movements in the hardscramble outskirts of Buenos Aires converged on “Ciudad Papa Francisco,” a burgeoning church-sponsored community centre named for the late pope who championed such gatherings of grassroots organizations.

Perhaps even more fittingly, the pilgrimage wound through a shantytown in Ciudad Evita, a suburb named for the former first lady Eva Perón de Duarte, “Evita,” whose Peronist movement – founded with her husband, former president Juan Domingo Perón – spoke of social justice and labor rights, but delivered recurring economic crises and triple-digit inflation over the decades.

A team of priests serving the shantytowns known as “curas villeros” have kept Pope Francis’s image alive with projects such as Ciudad Papa Francisco and a series of drug addiction centres, whose participants feature prominently in events remembering the Argentine pontiff. A prominent cura villera developed Ciudad Francisco, where murals of the pope, born Jorge Mario Bergoglio, could be spotted, competing with the more commonly spotted images of soccer stars Diego Maradona and Lionel Messi.

The fondness for Pope Francis was palpable at the late-October pilgrimage. But such pilgrimages through shantytowns also show the limited appeal of Pope Francis in his native country and his oft-forgotten legacy. That it took place in a heartland of Peronism ironically showed how his figure got pulled into what Argentines call the “grieta” the deep divide in Argentine politics and society that splits the country into Peronist and non-Peronist camps.

Father José María di Paola, ‘Padre Pepe,’ at a 2013 Mass celebrated in a Buenos Aires shantytown.

Pope Francis came to be seen by many in Argentina as just another actor in its grubby politics rather than a pastor – much less the leader of the Roman Catholic Church. He never returned to Argentina after his 2013 election for reasons he never articulated, though he twice flew over national territory on trips to Paraguay and Chile. Pundits, prelates and priests attribute his absence to the “grieta,” with Pope Francis lumped onto the Peronist side of the divide.

“We Argentines have not allowed Bergoglio to be Francis,” Archbishop Jorge García Cuerva of Buenos Aires said in a Mass celebrated on the morning Francis died in April 2025. “We have always put him in the middle of our sterile discussions, we have put him in our political divides.” Those divisions were on display one year later at a memorial Mass, where the bishop said ruefully of the squabbling political class in attendance – and some skipping the event for other services that day – “We're not even able to sit in the same church pew.”

Pope Leo XIV arrives in Buenos Aires on Nov. 8 on the middle leg of a South American journey that includes visits to Uruguay and Peru. His trip to Peru has been billed as a homecoming as he twice served as an Augustinian missionary in the country and became a citizen upon being appointed bishop of Chiclayo in 2015.

The American-born Pope Leo never played a particularly political role in Peru, where the political class is so unpopular that the president at the time of his May 2025 election had an approval rating hovering around zero. But he became famous for mobilizing a church response to catastrophic flooding and the government’s inept handling of the pandemic.

Pope Francis, meanwhile, always cut a political course through church and national politics – though not always by choice. José María Poirier, editor of the Catholic, intellectual journal, Criterio, told me multiple times of Pope Francis:

“He has political acumen. He likes to wield power and he knows how to wield it.”

As a young Jesuit provincial in the 1970s, he avoided directly confronting the military dictatorship, though he quietly helped priests targeted by the junta out of the country. He also opened a Jesuit school for seminarians whose bishops were critical of the dictatorship – a time when many in the church hierarchy backed the junta.

But accusations of authoritarianism and theological disputes led to a falling out with many in the Jesuit’s Argentina and Uruguay, which was so divided by his rule that a provincial from outside the region was appointed as his successor.

Pope Francis recovered from his rough experience as a provincial to be appointed an auxiliary bishop in Buenos Aires in 1992 and archbishop six years later. He became prominent for promoting political and social dialogue after the 2001 economic crisis, when the country defaulted and cycled through five presidents in less than two weeks.

The future pope also clashed with President Nestor Kirchner (who died in 2010) and his successor and wife, Cristina Fernández de Kirchner, for corruption and constructing patronage networks. (Their “kirchnerista” movement became the dominant strain of Peronism.)

He later backed a movement in the northern province of Misiones to oppose a referendum on re-election, which would have allowed Nestor to continue in power rather than ceding to Cristina in 2007. Nestor would brand Pope Francis: “Spiritual leader of the opposition,” while Cristina would try to oust him as archbishop of Buenos Aires.

Pope Francis’ personal austerity became part of his appeal. He rode the subway, walked the streets of the shantytown, avoided social invites and high-society gatherings. He openly supported local football squad San Lorenzo de Almagro, though Poirier voiced suspicions that Francis, as a savvy populist, voiced his fandom to connect with the public.

Poirier, who conversed regularly with Pope Francis over the years, recalled Pope Francis’ message to the Kirchners: You speak of poverty. But my best priests live in the shantytown. Your ministers live in Puerto Madero (a posh business district).

Relations were so strained that Peronists in Congress refused to pause a tribute to the late Venezuelan president Hugo Chávez to congratulate the newly elected Pope Francis. State television aired children’s programming rather than the newly-elected Pope Francis addressing the faithful from St. Peter’s Basilica.

Argentines took special pride in one of their own being elected pope. “He came from the end of the world,” read one headline. The Peronist movement eventually embraced Pope Francis, too. Posters of the new pope appeared across Buenos Aires, proclaiming, “Argentine and Peronist.”

Cristina also came around. And Pope Francis buried the hatchet. He reportedly told Argentine visitors, “Take care of Cristina.” The words caused disquiet with Peronist critics – especially as Cristina would be convicted of corruption and sentenced to six years of house arrest in 2023 – though analysts say the pope remained concerned with the country’s stability amid political and economic crises.

His cool relationship with Cristina’s non-Peronist successor, former president Mauricio Macri, caused even deeper disquiet – with the pope’s nonplussed appearance in a 2016 photo with Macri setting the tone.

Still politicians from all sides tried to claim the Argentine pope as a fellow traveller. And there was a sense – right or wrong – of Pope Francis playing a role in Argentine public affairs. A steady stream of Argentines travelled to the Vatican throughout his papacy – with the pope constantly receiving them.

Various informal spokespersons surfaced, including people critical of Macri, whose government ended in economic crisis, despite such early investor enthusiasm that Argentina sold a 100-year bond in 2017. It resonated in Argentina as it resembled the practice of spokesmen seeming to speak for Perón while he lived in exile.

The Argentine bishops’ conference was forced to plead with people to let Pope Francis speak for himself. Many analysts say Argentines could never separate the politically minded Bergoglio from Pope Francis.

A voter holds an Argentine version of a MAGA hat at a 2023 rally for then-candidate Javier Milei in suburban Buenos Aires.

His lack of stature in Argentina became most evident when President Javier Milei won the 2023 election, despite labeling Pope Francis a “communist” and “a malignant presence on earth.” The curas villeros celebrated a Mass of reparation in a shantytown prior to the 2023 election, but sources say it was controversial within the Catholic Church.

Milei would ironically perform strongly in the shantytowns. His electoral success called into question the theological underpinnings of the curas villeros: “Theology of the people” (teología del pueblo). It imagined “the church in dialogue with the people. … It’s not putting the faithful people of God ahead of the hierarchy, but building a relationship between the people of God and the peoples of earth,” according to an interview in Crux with its intellectual author, the late Jesuit priest, Father Juan Carlos Scannone. In an interview with me for America Magazine after Milei’s election, Poirier wondered aloud:

“Is the pueblo what the priests and bishops say it is or is the pueblo the ones who voted in the elections? Because the two don’t match.”

Ultimately, Pope Francis’s never returning to Argentina seems to rankle people – perhaps even more than his politics. On a trip to Argentina in 2019, people would criticize Messi, despite being a global superstar who led Argentina to the 2014 World Cup final. Messi had resigned from the national squad amid criticism that the team hadn’t won big tournaments and he was too focused on playing for his club team, Barcelona.

The sentiment was that he hadn’t done enough for Argentina – until he led the national team to the 2022 World Cup. It’s a similar, perhaps unfair sentiment with Pope Francis: what did he do for Argentina? A trip back to a deeply divided country would have probably been enough. And all would have been forgiven.