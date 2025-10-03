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My two cents on Mexico's slaying of 'El Mencho'
How US pressure forced Mexico to capture (and kill) the CJNG boss, why the country's security problems are so intractable, and why tourists and expats…
Mar 1
•
David Agren
4
October 2025
Sheinbaum takes the reins as she reaches first anniversary in office
Claudia Sheinbaum took office in the shadow of her popular predecessor. But political acumen, adroit communications and careful image management have…
Oct 3, 2025
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David Agren
6
1
September 2025
'Not a democratic ally': Canadian PM Carney visits Mexico to push closer ties
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney travelled to Mexico to thaw frosty ties. President Claudia Sheinbaum greeted his trip with talk of Canadian mining…
Sep 18, 2025
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David Agren
3
1
1
March 2025
The Historic Truth 2.0?
Sheinbaum has alleged a dark hand against her government after the discovery of an extermination camp. The narrative feels uncomfortably similar to the…
Mar 22, 2025
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David Agren
3
2
Is 'respect' Mexico's ticket out of tariff troubles?
Mexico's president cites 'respect' as a cornerstone in her relationship with Trump as Canadians put their 'elbows up'
Mar 15, 2025
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David Agren
4
1
3
Trump, Sheinbaum find common ground in populist politics
AMLO and Trump practiced eerily similar populist politics. Is Sheinbaum benefitting from their unlikely relationship?
Mar 9, 2025
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David Agren
5
3
Anti-nepotism setback shows limits of Sheinbaum's power
'Sheinbaum doesn’t look good when (Congress) tells her to go fly a kite'
Mar 2, 2025
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David Agren
3
1
1
February 2025
Mexico's president talks back to Trump – without antagonizing him
Sheinbaum comes across as the adult in the room and addles the anti-Trump resistance. But she quietly agrees with Trump’s demands, while using her…
Feb 24, 2025
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David Agren
2
1
Why Mexico's president and her predecessor have an 'aura of honesty'
Mexico sinks five points in the annual Corruption Perceptions Index, but Sheinbaum and AMLO escape all scandals
Feb 20, 2025
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David Agren
4
1
October 2023
AMLO embraces 'blame US' narrative for migration crisis
Mexico's president invited 11 LatAm leaders for a migration summit, which ultimately provided a platform for Cuba and Venezuela blaming the US…
Oct 23, 2023
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David Agren
1
3
September 2023
Migrants transit Mexico in massive numbers – with more coming from points south
US Customs and Border Protection registers sharp increase in August encounters after lull following the lifting of Title 42
Sep 23, 2023
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David Agren
2
1
August 2023
'The numbers don't square.' Record remittances under scrutiny as suspicions of money laundering mount
Mexico received more than $58 billion in remittances last year. But a Reuters report shows drug cartels laundering ill-gotten gains through channels for…
Aug 27, 2023
•
David Agren
3
2
© 2026 David Agren
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